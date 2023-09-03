Russian oil and gas industry efficiently meets challenges of time - PM

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin congratulated oil and gas industry workers and veterans with their professional holiday and noted that the industry efficiently responds to challenges of time, with the telegram posted on the Cabinet’s website.

"The oil and gas industry holds a special place in the national economy. Its operation determines in many aspects the development of our state, the increase of energy security and the resolution of critical social tasks. Despite external constraints, the industry is efficiently meeting the challenges of time and supporting production and exports of hydrocarbons," the Prime Minister said.

Much has been recently done for rational production and processing of the feedstock and environmental security growth, Mishustin stressed. "New logistical chains are being formed; routes for energy supplies are being developed. Oil refineries undergo upgrade and projects in the petrochemical sector and the gas chemical sector are underway," he noted.

The oil and gas industry workers day is celebrated in Russia on the first Sunday of September since 1965.