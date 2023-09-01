Visa-free group travel between Russia and Iran has not started virtually — tourism union

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The mechanism of visa-free trips in groups between Russia and Iran has not been worked out, with tourists still travelling using visas, Vice President of the Russian Union of Tourism Industry Dmitry Gorin told reporters.

"The test mode has not been worked out yet. Tourists continue travelling using visas," he said.

Earlier, Russia’s Economic Development Ministry said that visa-free group travel between Russia and Iran resumed on August 1, 2023. A respective agreement, which stipulates that citizens of the two countries may visit the other state without visas for tourist purposes in groups of up to 50 people for not more than 15 days, was concluded on July 1, 2021.