Tourist flow from Russia to China to start recovering in October — industry watcher

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The tourist flow from Russia to China will start recovering this October as programs suggesting flights to Hainan are launched, Vice President of the Russian Union of Tourism Industry Dmitry Gorin told reporters.

"We expect the start of recovery as flight programs to Hainan open, which will roughly occur in October. However, that is not going to be a mass flow, around 30% of the previous volume in this direction [is expected]," he said.

Hainan is a visa-free destination for Russians, Gorin noted. It is only possible to get there through connecting flights now, he added.