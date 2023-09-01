Russia sees great prospects in joint energy projects with Central Asia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia is currently undertaking a slew of prospective long-term energy projects in collaboration with Central Asian countries, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We have a very close and practical dialogue with Kazakhstan and many of our other allies, joint projects in this area," he said. "So, within the framework of cooperation between Russia and Central Asia in the energy sector, there is a complete understanding and a whole series of specific projects that are very promising, long-term, and they will ensure the stability of our economies," the minister continued.

Lavrov, in particular, referred to Uzbekistan's natural gas deficit. "We are negotiating - there have now been a number of contacts at the level of the presidents of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan - to use Kazakhstan's transit system to meet Uzbekistan's needs. Technical labor will be required. But this is entirely achievable and will not take long," he remarked.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's chief called attention to the fact that in the context of energy policy, the topic of gasification in the country with the highest gas production is frequently mentioned. "As you are aware, we have not resolved everything in this area, but we have appropriate plans. The problem of gasification in Kazakhstan's north and east is likewise fairly acute. All of this is taken into account, of course, to the maximum degree, in the development of additional cooperation, when agreeing on plans, because the Eurasian Economic Union and the EAEU's closest neighbors are priorities for us," he added.

Lavrov noted that Russia has its own transportation system for sending gas to China, but this "creates no problems for anyone." "Because China's needs are such that no one will be left behind, no one will be excluded - neither Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, nor any other country," he concluded.