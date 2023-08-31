Cabinet prepares new measures for Russian aviation sector support — PM

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Russian government has prepared a package of extra measures to help the domestic aviation sector, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a Cabinet meeting.

"The government continues making decisions to support the national aviation industry. This sector is critical to achieve technological sovereignty and economic growth of the entire country, and to accomplish tasks set by the Russian President," the Prime Minister said.

Rules of subsidies from the federal budget will change to expand production of MC-21 advanced medium-range passenger jets. Furthermore, the program of loan interest rate subsidizing for acquisition of domestic aircraft will be extended for this year. Preparation of the component and equipment reserve and partial compensation of airline costs for fleet maintenance will also be simplified.

"We expect such measures will help expediting the upgrade of the domestic aviation complex and facilitate development of related branches of industry," Mishustin stressed.