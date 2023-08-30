Egyptian regulator okays 'landmark' next step of El Dabaa NPP construction

CAIRO, August 30. /TASS/. The Nuclear Power Plants Authority of Egypt (NPPA) has received permission to start construction on the fourth power generating unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) that is being built in partnership with Rosatom.

"The NPPA managed to take a new landmark step in the history of the El Dabaa nuclear project, <…> as it received a permit to build the fourth power generating unit," according to a statement released on its official page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

The initial pouring of concrete will take place in Q4 2023, NPPA added.

Rosatom CEO Aleksey Likhachev said in late July that the first concrete might be poured at Block 4 as early as in November.

Egypt's first nuclear power plant, the El Dabaa NPP, will be located on the Mediterranean coast, about 300 km northwest of Cairo. This is Rosatom’s first major project in Africa. The plan is to construct four blocks for the plant, which will house VVER-1,200 power units, by 2028. Egypt expects that the NPP will reach full capacity by 2030.