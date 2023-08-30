Russian stock indices show mixed dynamics as trading closes on Wednesday

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices showed mixed dynamics on Wednesday.

By the end of trading session on the Moscow Exchange, the MOEX index edged up by 0.04%, to 3,212.68 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 0.75% to 1,052.06 points.

At the end of the day, the dollar-to-ruble rate rose by 0.76% closing at 96.22 rubles, the euro rate went up by 1.65% to 105.28 rubles, the yuan rate edged up by 0.076% to 13.17 rubles.

"The MOEX index again slightly fell short of the one and a half year peak, despite the weakness of the ruble and rising oil prices. Perhaps the news background influenced the sentiment towards heavy shares of oil companies at the moment - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak did not rule out the extension of the voluntary reduction in oil exports from Russia for October," said Alexander Bakhtin, investment strategist at BCS World of Investments.

On Wednesday, the leaders of growth on the Russian stock market were shares of TMK (+3.7%). The leaders of the decline were the shares of Mechel (-4%).

Freedom Finance Global expects that on Thursday the MOEX index will move in the range of 3,150-3,250 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate will be in the range of 95-97 rubles, euro-to-ruble rate will be in the range of 103.5-106 rubles, the yuan-to-ruble rate will fluctuate between 12.7 and 13.5 rubles.