Novak does not rule out Russia’s obligations on cutting oil supplies extended to October

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak did not rule out that Moscow might extend its voluntary obligations on limiting oil supplies to international markets to October, adding though that it is too early to speak about it. In August, Russia fully met its obligations on cutting production and exports.

"Let’s see. We are currently monitoring the situation, estimating the market together with our colleagues from other countries. We will rely on the market’s requirements," Novak told reporters when asked about extension of obligations to October.

"We fully meet our obligations [in August]," he added.

In March, Russia started voluntarily reducing oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from the February average, which was extended later to June and finally to the end of the year. After the OPEC+ meeting on June 4 in Vienna the decision on voluntary output cut was extended until the end of 2024.

Russia will reduce crude deliveries to global markets by 500,000 barrels per day additionally to production cut obligations in August, whereas in September exports are expected to go down by 300,000 barrels per day.

Novak said earlier that Russian oil companies would independently decide whether to reduce production or export of oil in August as part of the task on reduction of supplies.