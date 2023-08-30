'Impossible' to feed planet without Russia — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. It is impossible to provide the entire planet with food without Russian products, but Moscow has never used this fact for political gain, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said

"It is impossible to feed the planet without our country today. We, unlike the US and other Western countries, have never used this as a political factor," the diplomat said. Russia "has always been a reliable supplier, including of agricultural products," she noted.

Moscow points to the "proactive disinformation campaign by the US and its satellites," where attempts are being made "to oust Russia from the international food market, and at the same time benefit their large agricultural corporations," Zakharova said. "The year-long hysteria about grain deals and the alleged aid given by the West to the poorest countries" was launched only for the purpose of "downplaying Russia’s attractiveness as a reliable producer and supplier of agricultural products in the eyes of the global community," she added.

"Meanwhile, Russia continues to honor its commitments under international contracts in terms of exports of agricultural goods responsibly and in good faith," Zakharova noted, "We understand full well the importance of supplying socially important goods, including foodstuffs, for the socioeconomic development of countries of Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East," she added.