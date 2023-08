MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Operation of the grain deal without Russia is out of the question, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"If the case in point is the agreement where Russia is the party, then it cannot work without Russia. This is physically impossible," she noted.

Implementation of the grain deal - the agreement on the corridor for vessels with Ukrainian grain made in July 2022 - ended on July 17 of this year.