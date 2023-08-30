Grain deal to be topic for discussion between foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The grain deal will be among topics for discussion at the forthcoming talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of Turkey Hakan Fidan, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"As expected, the situation around the Istanbul agreements and the Black Sea Initiative on Ukrainian food exports terminated on July 17 and the effective Russia-UN memorandum on normalization of domestic agricultural exports will certainly be one of topics during the forthcoming Russian-Turkish talks at the foreign ministers level that I have announced today," the diplomat said.

Foreign Minister of Turkey Hakan Fidan will visit Russia from August 31 to September 1, Zakharova said earlier.