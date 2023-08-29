Authorities discussing fertilizer duty cut — sources

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian authorities are discussing the issue of introducing a uniform export duty rate of 7% for fertilizers and not 8% as discussed earlier, two informed sources told TASS.

"A draft decree has been presented. As regards the rate, the reduction from 8% to 7% is being discussed for the period from September 1 until the end of 2024," a federal official familiar with the matter said. Another source confirmed that the matter of lowering the rate to 7% is under discussion.

The Finance Ministry did not respond to a query from TASS.