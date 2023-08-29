Alrosa can pay 1H 2023 dividends — company

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Supervisory Board of Alrosa recommended paying dividends as of the end of the first six months of 2023 in the amount of 3.77 rubles ($0.04) per share, the Russian diamond miner said.

Dividend distributions can therefore total 27.77 bln rubles ($289.1 mln). The register for receipt of dividends will be closed on October 18 of this year.

The extraordinary general meeting of company shareholders will be hold in absentia on September 30. The list of persons eligible to participate in the meeting will be prepared according to data as of September 6.

Alrosa paid dividends last time for the first half of 2021. The free float of the company is about 34% of shares.