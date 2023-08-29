All vessels near Vladivostok under temporary navigation ban during EEF forum in September

VLADIVOSTOK, August 29. /TASS/. A ban on navigation by all types of vessels, except special and passenger line ships, will be put in place in the vicinity of Vladivostok on September 8-13 as a security measure to protect participants in the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the press service of the Primorye Region administration said.

The ban will cover small-sized, sailing, sports, passenger, pleasure and cargo ships, auxiliary ships, bunkering vessels, tugs and hydrocycles. A prohibition on hazardous cargo throughput in the port of Vladivostok will also be in effect during that period. The ban will be introduced during preparations for and holding of the Forum for the entry of heavy haulers with hazardous cargos as well as the use of airspace over Vladivostok.

The Eighth Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Vladivostok on September 10-13.