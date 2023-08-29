Russian agriculture ministry expects poultry price decline in September

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The poultry price hike in Russia is seasonal and prices are expected to go down in September, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture told reporters.

"The current rise in poultry prices is seasonal by nature and traditional for the summer period. Furthermore, the dynamics is driven by development of domestic tourism, which adds to the demand for this product, and by the increase in production costs. Prices are expected to decline in the market as early as in September, and major poultry producers confirm this," the press service said.

Poultry production in Russia shows positive evolution, the ministry noted. Poultry production for slaughtering (in live weight) in agricultural companies gained 1.3% annually in January - July 2023 and amounted to 3.8 mln metric tons.