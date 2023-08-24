Gas price in Europe down more than 16%

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The price of gas in Europe fell by more than 16% as Thursday trading opened to below $350 per thousand cubic meters, according to London’s ICE.

September futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands went down to $345.9 per thousand cubic meters, or to 30.8 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

Meanwhile, the gas price totaled $413 per thousand cubic meters, or 36.786 euro per MWh as the previous trading on August 23 closed.