Erdogan, Putin can find resolution to African grain supply issue — diplomatic source

ISTANBUL, August 23. /TASS/. A resolution to the issue of milling Russian grain into flour and supplying it to the poorest African countries may be among the agreements potentially reached at the planned meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a diplomatic source in Turkey told TASS.

"Both leaders spoke earlier about plans to process Russian grain into flour in Turkey and sending it to the poor nations of Africa. Judging from information that talks about such supplies have entered the final phase, it could potentially be a specific agreement at the forthcoming meeting between Erdogan and Putin, along with the resumed functioning of the [Black Sea] grain corridor," the source said. He did not rule out that supplies may start in the fall.

A spokesman for Turkey’s grain association said in turn that Turkish producers were ready to start implementing the project.