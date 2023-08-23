Ship traffic partly halted in the Bosphorus due to vessel engine failure

ISTANBUL, August 23. /TASS/. The ship traffic in the Bosphorus Strait has been partly hated on Wednesday morning due to an engine of a vessel entering it, the TV-100 television channel reports, without giving details.

According to Tribeca Shipping, the engine failed on an oil tanker under the Liberian flag near the entry to the Bosphorus northern section. The coast guard service directed two tugs to help the ship.

No official communication about the tanker failure has followed so far from the Turkish coast guard department.