Ruble strengthening against dollar, euro, yuan

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The ruble exchange rate is rising against the dollar, euro and yuan on Moscow Exchange on Tuesday, according to trading data.

As of 5:22 p.m. Moscow time, the dollar was up by 0.87% at 94.47 rubles, the euro was up by 0.75% at 102.66 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.85% at 12.908 rubles.

By 5:42 p.m., the dollar had narrowed gains to 0.65% trading at 94.26 rubles, the euro was up by 0.4% at 102.31 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.63% at 12.88 rubles.

As of 5:55 p.m. Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.49% at 94.11 rubles, the euro was up by 0.3% at 102.21 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.87% at 12.855 rubles.