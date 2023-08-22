Russia’s steel production growing in July — WSA

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia gained 5.8% year on year in July 2023 year on year and totaled 6.3 mln metric tons, the World Steel Association (WSA) said.

Steel production in Russia edged up by 2.8% annually to 44.2 mln metric tons in January - July 2023, according to the report by WSA.

China produced 90.8 mln metric tons in July, up 11.5% on an annualized basis. India produced 11.5 mln metric tons (plus 14.3%). Steel production also moved up in Japan by 0.95 to 7.4 mln metric tons and in the US by 0.5% to 6.9 mln metric tons.

Steel production by Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries stood at 7.4 mln metric tons in this July, having increased by 9.3% in annual terms. These countries produced 51.2 mln metric tons of steel within seven months of 2023, down 0.8% year on year.

Global steel production had an upsurge by 6.6% in annual terms to 158.5 mln metric tons in July 2023, WSA reported.