Lamoda opens one hundred pickup points in H1 2023 — online operator

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Lamoda opened one hundred company pickup points in the first half of 2023, bringing its total number above seven hundred, the online platform told TASS.

"In the first half of 2023, the company materially increased its chain of company-owned pickup points: one hundred pickup points were opened and the total number is now above 700. The number of employees increased by more than 15%," the press service said. The company also expanded the geographical presence of its logistical chain this year and opened two company pickup points and launched the LM Express delivery service in Murmansk.

The pool of partner delivery points surged by 10% to more than 65,000, the company informed. Lamoda also commissioned a new transit warehouse in St. Petersburg with an area of over 5,500 sq m as part of developing its infrastructure logistics, it added.

Lamoda, founded in 2011, is an online platform that sells fashion, beauty and lifestyle goods. The platform offers more than 10 mln products from 4,000 international and local brands.