Export of Georgian wine to Russia up by almost 36% yoy in in January-July — statistics

TBILISI, August 21. /TASS/. Georgia’s exports of wine to Russia exceeded 36,500 tons in January-July, which is a 35.9% increase year-on-year, the statistics service of the republic reported.

According to its data, Georgia exported 36,506 tons of wine to Russia in the amount of $99.2 million in the reporting period. For reference, in January-July 2022, this figure amounted to 26,856 tons ($72.2 million). The share of wine in the total export of Georgian goods to Russia is 4.2%.

In the reporting period, the republic also exported more than 4,800 cars to Russia, which is more than 2.5 times higher than last year. Deliveries of ferroalloys in the same period decreased by 19.9% to 36,200 tons. Meanwhile, the volume of exports of mineral and fresh waters soared by 54% to almost 70,000 tons.

In January-July, imports of goods from Russia to Georgia exceeded $1 billion. Almost a third of imports fell on the supply of oil and petroleum products, which is a 111% increase compared to January-July 2022. The deliveries of Russian oil gas and hydrocarbons more than doubled. Imports of wheat for the reporting period amounted to more than 93,000 tons, which is down 1.3% year-on-year.