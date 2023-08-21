Investments in Russian airports with VEB participation over $3.4 bln — press service

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Total investments across all funding projects for construction of airports with participation of VEB.RF amount to 322.65 bln rubles ($3.4 bln) and the scope of VEB.RF participation proper is about 126.2 bln rubles ($1.33 bln), the state corporation’s press service told TASS.

VEB.RF is currently reviewing four projects of airport financing in Russia. Project investments total about 37.9 bln rubles ($401.4 mln) and the amount of VEB.RF participation is up to 17.6 bln rubles ($186.4 bln).

Six regional airport construction and renovation projects are also implemented at present. Construction activities under four of them, in Tyumen, Mineralnye Vody, Magadan and Ulan-Ude, kicked off in 2023. Investments in them stand at 46.5 bln rubles ($492.6 mln) and the state corporation’s share is about 14.5 bln rubles ($153.6 mln).

Airport terminals in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Novy Urengoy, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Saratov were created or upgraded to date in Russia with financial participation of VEB.RF.