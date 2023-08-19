Trade turnover between Russia, Thailand surpasses $1.2 bln this year - trade envoy

PHUKET /Thailand/, August 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Thailand has surpassed $1.2 bln this year, with the Thai tourist sector being one of the promising cooperation areas, Russia’s Trade Representative in Thailand Yuri Lyzhin said.

"Trade turnover has exceeded $1.2 bln this year. The Western sanctions’ pressure has been considerable. However, our positions in bilateral contacts are recovering, with tourism being one of promising areas," he said.

According to our calculations, the local economy’s revenues from Russian tourists have already reached $2 bln this year, whereas with 1.5 mln tourists having come from Russia it would equal $2.4 bln excluding property purchases. No doubt we play a significant role in Thailand’s tourist sector," the diplomat added.