MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with an upward trend, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index had an uptick by 1.71% to 3,111.22 points. The RTS Index edged up by 1.76% to 1,047.03 points.

The dollar lost 0.02% to 93.75 rubles. The euro gained 0.25% to 101.91 rubles. The yuan surged by 0.41% to 12.827 rubles.