Paks-2 nuclear power plant project enters construction phase — Hungary’s Foreign Minister

BUDAPEST, August 18. /TASS/. Russia and Hungary signed documents on construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) giving the start to the construction phase, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, cited by the Magyar Hirlap newspaper.

"The first phase of the Paks project - the preparation phase, has been ended by that and investments can go to the second stage, the actual construction," Szijjarto said.

The Paks NPP covers a third of Hungary’s electric power requirements. Preparations are underway to start construction of second stage installations of the power plant under the design of Russia’s Rosatom state corporation.