CPC marine terminal near Novorossiysk operating normally — company

Timber pallets caught fire on Friday in a cargo terminal in Novorossiysk

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Marine Terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) near Novorossiysk is operating normally and 40.5 mln metric tons of oil have already been shipped from it year-to-date, the company’s press service told TASS.

"The terminal is operating normally now. Cargo systems of all three single point moorings underwent maintenance. As of August 18, 2023, 40.5 mln metric tons of oil were shipped and 370 tankers were handled from the year start," CPC said.

Timber pallets caught fire on Friday in a cargo terminal in Novorossiysk. The fire area totaled 1,300 square meters. Firefighters suppressed the fire outbreak.

China-Ukraine trade turnover falls by 23.6% to $4.43 bln in January-July
It is reported that imports to China fell by 13% to around $3 bln
Russian units crossed into Ukraine from Belarus when special operation began — Lukashenko
Lukashenko explained that large-scale Russian-Belarusian exercises were held on the territory of Belarus in January and February 2022, with the participation of military units from the Russian Far East
Russian defense ministry reports attempted Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow, no casualties
Earlier on Friday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that a drone was shot down during a flight towards the Russian capital
Two US fighter jets fly dangerously close to Russian military aircraft in Syria
Russian pilots demonstrated a high degree of professionalism, promptly taking the necessary measures to avert a collision with the coalition’s aircraft, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said
Russia underestimated Ukrainian resistance when launching its operation — Lukashenko
Asked to comment on the journalist's suggestion that the miscalculation was caused by misinformation on the part of some Ukrainian politicians, the Belarusian leader called it "ridiculous"
Latvian government collapses, formally submits resignation — media
Earlier, the center-right New Unity party announced a new candidate for the prime ministerial post
Niger deploys troops at border with Benin, Nigeria as it faces invasion
Eyewitnesses say Niger’s troops are on the move in the town of Gaya near the border with Benin
No one can topple Putin at this point, Belarusian president says
When commenting on the allegation that a recent mutiny by the Wagner Private Military Company weakened Putin, Lukashenko said that it was complete nonsense
Russian Defense Ministry gives details of ‘Alyosha’ tank crew battle in Zaporozhye Region
The ministry said that the tank crew under the command of Senior Lieutenant Rasim Baksikov came under massive artillery fire, in which the driver was wounded
Russian Su-25 attack aircraft wipe out camouflaged Ukrainian army sites
The missiles were launched in pairs from low altitudes, Russia’s Defense Ministry specified
Many Ukrainian soldiers dying due to bottlenecks in evacuating wounded from front — POW
Roman Levko said that his unit was constantly short of food rations
Ukraine deploys its units near Artyomovsk for new attacks on Kleshcheyevka
Yan Gagin specified that the situation on the line of engagement remains difficult, but fully controlled
Minsk to respond instantly if Baltics, Poland display aggression — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian leader, the response will be overwhelming
Trump cancels press conference for publishing Georgia election fraud report
Previously, the former American leader announced that he would release a “Large, complex, detailed, but irrefutable REPORT on fraud in the presidential election” on August 21
Ankara to guarantee passage through Turkish Straits for vessels carrying Ukrainian grain
According to the source, no vessel has yet departed from Ukraine
Serbia girding to deflect strongest-ever pressure to join anti-Russian sanctions — Vucic
"I expect that we will face many challenges, because the situation in Ukraine is such that it has become clear that you cannot easily defeat Russia on the battlefield," the Serbian leader said
Russia’s missile strike wipes out Ukrainian army’s ammo train in Dnepropetrovsk area
It is reported that Russian assault teams conducted successful offensive operations in the Donetsk area and improved their forward edge position over the past day
Russia showed off military equipment in action at exhibition near Moscow — ministry
It is reported that a total of 10 situations were performed, which demonstrated combat capabilities of the latest models of weapons to foreign and Russian specialists
Russian-Ukrainian ties can be mended, but it requires serious work — Belarusian president
In Lukashenko’s opinion, negotiations of this kind should involve all interested parties, including Belarus
Black Sea fleet warships destroy Ukrainian sea drone trying to attack them
The unmanned boat was destroyed by fire from standard weapons mounted on the two ships - the Pytlivyy frigate and the Vasily Bykov patrol ship
Ukraine racing to move around weaponry, pilots following Russian strikes — FT
According to the media, Moscow’s attacks are aimed at destroying the ability to launch the Kiev-bound British Storm Shadow and French Scalp missiles
New Astarta sniper rifle presented at the Army 2023 Forum
Astarta’s tactical and technical characteristics are superior to those of the 12.7-millimeter OSV-96 sniper rifle
Press review: Russia seeks alternate grain routes and how CNN obtained bridge attack video
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 17th
Turkey warns Russia about growing tensions after inspection of vessel in Black Sea
The Sukru Okan bulk carrier, flying the Palau flag, was stopped and inspected by the Russian military in the Black Sea on August 13
US not supplying Kiev with new equipment on concerns Russia, China may seize it — expert
Matthew Hoh pointed out that "the Russians, of course, figured out how to jam the GPS" used to control the HIMARS missiles
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
US ready for denuclearization talks with North Korea without preconditions — official
"We are willing to sit down and negotiate without preconditions," John Kirby said
US shows hypocrisy addressing human rights issues in North Korea — Russian mission
Neither UN representatives nor our Western colleagues today uttered a single word about the impact of these measures on ordinary people in the DPRK, Dmitry Polyansky told
Russian tech firm unveils Grom folding recon drone at Army forum
The latest recon drone is expected to be eventually tested in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine
Putin didn’t move to seize Kiev to avoid many casualties — Lukashenko
The Belarusian President stressed that Vladimir Zelensky did not have troops that could protect Kiev at that time
US intelligence expects no Ukrainian successes during counter-offensive — newspaper
This conclusion is based on Russia’s proficiency in defending its territories
Russian mission to UN points to world’s growing awareness of true causes of Ukraine crisis
"A growing number of our international partners are coming to understand the true causes of the Ukrainian crisis and the fact that Western weapons supplies to the Kiev regime are impeding the search for ways to resolve it, increasing the plight of common Ukrainians," Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky ыфшв
Main Ukrainian troops in Urozhainoye destroyed by Russian forces, DPR official says
According to Yan Gagin, the Ukrainians have failed to reach the flanks near Urozhainoye, with losses in manpower and equipment growing at this part of the frontline
Kiev conceals from Ukrainians its military failures near Kupyansk — Russian mission
The Russian military have made significant advances in the Kharkov region and are preparing to liberate Kupyansk, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said
Staromayorskoye, Urozhainoye villages under Russian army’s fire control — politician
Vladimir Rogov denied Ukraine’s allegations about the capture of Urozhainoye, adding that the Ukrainian army was sustaining heavy losses
Peace in Ukraine can be restored through talks, not arms deliveries — Chinese diplomat
According to the Chinese diplomat, continued arms deliveries only delay the cessation of hostilities
Press review: US plays bloc builder with AUKUS and heavy losses sap Kiev’s combat strength
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 18th
Turkey’s top diplomat seeking to discuss grain deal with Lavrov
Turkish officials are discussing three scenarios of how the situation around the stalled grain deal may evolve
Belarus' Lukashenko calls for joint front against warmongers of another world war
"We always stand for peace, equality and a dialog among peoples," the Belarusian president stated
Weapons supplies to Kiev may soon go out of control — Sarkozy
"We are not directly present in the war zone. But a constant flow of weapons is coming from us to one of the warring parties," France’s former president warns
Russia’s Luna 25 spacecraft captures first image of Moon surface
According to Roscosmos, the image shows the southern polar crater Zeeman on the far side of the Moon
Ukraine may lose all of its territory if it continues military activities — Lukashenko
The Belarusian President believes that Ukraine needs "to restore order" based on justice in order to resist oligarchs, build a strong economy and create an army that "would not fight for oligarchs or some individuals"
NATO’s support to Ukraine to continue until it wins — Stoltenberg
When asked about Ukraine’s counteroffensive, the Secretary General said: "The Ukrainians are making progress, but there is a lot of uncertainty"
Time is right to construct Moscow - St. Petersburg high speed railroad — Putin
Russian authorities discussed this project for a long time from financial and economic standpoints, the Russian leader noted
US approves transfer of Danish, Dutch F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine — Reuters citing source
According to the report, the fighter jets will be sent to Kiev after Ukrainian pilots complete their training
Lavrov to lead Russia’s delegation at UN General Assembly in September — Putin’s order
The high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly will begin in New York on September 19
Ukrainian conflict may still be stopped; it should be averted earlier, says Lukashenko
Lukashenko added that he was actively participating in attempts to settle the conflict in southeastern Ukraine from the very outset
Cluster munitions give Ukraine no advantage on battlefield — Russia’s UN mission
According to the diplomat Dmitry Polyansky, "for decades, Washington has been moralizing and branding all those who have used this type of ammunition as 'war criminals"
Lukashenko says Ukrainians won’t let country’s western parts to be given to Poland
If Ukraine's western parts are handed over to Poland, they will become NATO territory, Lukashenko said
White House cannot admit failure of its policy on Ukraine — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the White House’s wishful approach to the war, when it comes to realistic talk to the American people, will continue apace
Ukraine lost 45,000 people as killed, wounded since starting counteroffensive — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian president, Russia has a corps of 250,000 people in reserve, equipped with advanced weapons
