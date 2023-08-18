CPC marine terminal near Novorossiysk operating normally — company

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Marine Terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) near Novorossiysk is operating normally and 40.5 mln metric tons of oil have already been shipped from it year-to-date, the company’s press service told TASS.

"The terminal is operating normally now. Cargo systems of all three single point moorings underwent maintenance. As of August 18, 2023, 40.5 mln metric tons of oil were shipped and 370 tankers were handled from the year start," CPC said.

Timber pallets caught fire on Friday in a cargo terminal in Novorossiysk. The fire area totaled 1,300 square meters. Firefighters suppressed the fire outbreak.