Volume of money transfers from Russia to Georgia falling in July

TBILISI, August 15. /TASS/. Money transfers from Russia to Georgia totaled $73.8 mln in July, having become the lowest figure since March 2022, the National Bank of Georgia said on its website.

According to the regulator, the decline in monthly terms in July was 42.9%. The indicator lost 26.6% year on year at the same time. Money transfers from Russia stood at $27 mln in March 2022 and surged to $133 mln last April.

Funds amounting to $301.1 mln were transferred to Georgia in July. The majority of the funds still come from Russia with the share of 24.5% of the total amount. Italy came in second (15% of the total), followed by the United States (13.2%).