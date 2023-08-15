Ruble switches to growth on Moscow Exchange, dollar below 97 rubles, euro below 106 rubles

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The ruble rate moved to growth as the dollar-to-ruble rate fell below 97 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate dropped below 106 rubles, during currency trading on the Moscow Exchange.

As of 06:38 p.m. Moscow time, the dollar rate decreased by 0.95% to 96.74 rubles, the euro rate went down by 1.21% to 105.76 rubles, the yuan rate was around 13.209 rubles (-1.35%).

By 06:51 p.m. Moscow time, the dollar slowed down the decline and lost 0.49% dropping to 97.18 rubles, the euro was declining by 0.7% to 106.3 rubles, the yuan was at around 13.259 rubles (-0.98%).

Earlier today, during an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors, the Bank of Russia decided to raise the key rate to 12% per annum. In the first minutes after the decision was announced the ruble started to grow but later moved to the decline against the dollar, euro and yuan.