Azerbaijan-Russia trade turnover up by 30.6% yoy to $2.4 bln in January-July

BAKU, August 15. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.445 billion in January-July 2023, which is a 30.6% increase in comparison with the same period last year, Azerbaijan State Customs Committee (SCC) reported.

According to the SCC, in January-July, the export of Azerbaijani products to Russia amounted to $711.534 mln (up 50.6% year-on-year), and imports of goods from Russia reached $1.734 billion (up of 23.8% year-on-year).

According to the SCC, based on the results of seven months, Russia ranked third among Azerbaijan's trading partners after Italy and Turkey. At the same time, Russia leads among the countries whose products are imported by Azerbaijan. The share of trade operations with Russia during this period accounted for 8.06% of the republic's foreign trade turnover.

At the end of 2022, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia increased by 23.9% year-on-year and reached $3.71 billion. The share of trade operations with Russia last year amounted to 7.04% of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover.