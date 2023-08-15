Dollar-to-ruble up as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The ruble rose against the dollar, euro and yuan at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday.

According to data as of 7:03 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar rate is down 0.57% to 97.1 rubles, while the euro fell by 0.71% to 106.29 rubles, and the yuan stooad at at 13.3 rubles (-0.71%).

The dollar exchange rate at the opening of trading was down by 5.46% to 92.6 rubles, the euro exchange rate dropped by 3.18% to 103.75 rubles, and the yuan exchange rate stood at by 0.45% to 13.33 rubles (-0.71%).

As of 7:15 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate accelerated its decline by 1.89% to 95.82 rubles, the euro exchange rate went down by 2.39% to 104.5 rubles. The yuan exchange rate stood at 13.083 rubles (-2.29%).