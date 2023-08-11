Central Bank of Russia to hold eight meetings on key rate in 2024

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia Board of Directors is scheduled to hold eight meetings throughout next year on the key interest rate, with the first slated for February 16, 2024, according to the schedule posted on the banking regulator’s website.

The central bank has released the schedule of its meetings next year along with draft monetary policy guidelines.

The Russian bank regulator is set to hold three more decision-making meetings on the key rate in 2023, on September 15, October 27 and December 15.