Vietnam opens first international logistics trade show with Russian shippers taking part

HANOI, August 10. /TASS/. Ho Chi Minh City is playing host to VILOG 2023, Vietnam’s first international logistics trade show, which opens today and where Russian marine freight companies will be represented, the exhibition organizers said.

The trade show is dedicated to services in the areas of transport, delivery, packaging and warehousing. It will feature 345 display stands representing about 250 companies from 22 countries around the world, presenting a range of products and advanced solutions for transportation, warehousing and stevedoring services, as well as for packaging and IT applications for logistics.

Global logistics operators and transport service providers are taking part in VILOG 2023, including Nippon Express, UPR, Swisslog, and many others. Russia is being represented by the FESCO Shipping Group, which launched a scheduled sea line connecting Vietnamese ports and the Russian Far East, as well as by Transit, a provider of the full range of transport and logistics services.