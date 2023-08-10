Russia lowered oil production to 9.5 mln barrels per day in June — OPEC

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Oil production in Russia declined as of the end of June by 100,000 barrels daily to 9.5 mln barrels per day, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its report.

Russia therefore fully met commitments on voluntary reduction of oil production within the OPEC+ framework in June. OPEC estimated oil production in Russia at 9.6 mln barrels per day in May 2023.

Russian companies will boost production at a number of fields and some of them will put new project on stream but extra production will be leveled up by its drop at brownfields, OPEC noted.