Raspadskaya posts two-fold decrease in 1H net profit under IFRS to $314 mln

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Net profit of Raspadskaya under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) decreased 2.1-fold in 1H 2023 year-on-year to $314 mln, according to the company’s financial report.

Revenue fell 1.3-fold in the reporting period to $1.226 bln, while operating profit equaled $357 mln compared to $839 mln in the previous year.

EBITDA dropped 2.5-fold to $432 mln compared to $1.054 bln in 1H 2022. Net operating cash flow amounted to $166 mln, down from $533 mln in the previous year. Profit margin rose to 26% (compared to 39% in 1H 2022).

Meanwhile, the output of raw coking coal of all grades equaled 8.9 mln tons in the period compared to 10.1 mln tons in 1H 2022. Capital expenditures stood at $104 mln compared with $97 mln in the previous year.

Raspadskaya’s production complex includes seven mines, two open-pit mines, and three processing plants in the Kemerovo Region, as well as one mine in the Tuva Region. The company’s reserves total 1.9 bln tons of coal. Evraz owns around 93.24% of shares in Raspadskaya.