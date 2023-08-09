Polymetal to sell assets in Russia — CEO

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Polymetal is considering an opportunity of selling the corporate assets located in Russia, CEO of the gold and silver miner Vitaly Nesis said during a teleconference with investors.

"I think a portion of funds will be allocated to build businesses in Kazakhstan and another portion - to pay out dividends from Polymetal International," the chief executive said, answering a question regarding the allocation of money from sales of the Russian segment of the business.

Redomiciliation of the company to Kazakhstan was needed in particular to enable dividend payments, Nesis noted. The company expects to return to dividend payments by late 2023. "Yes, the end of the calendar year of 2023," he added.

The divestment of Russian assets has become an involuntary measure because the risk exists for the entire group, Polymetal CEO said.

On May 19, JSC Polymetall, the Russian entity of Polymetal, was included into the sanction list by the US Treasury.