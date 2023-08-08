By raising key rate Bank of Russia responded to warming up inflation says Putin

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin believes that the Bank of Russia was forced to raise the key rate as a response to the heating of inflation.

On July 21, at the last meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia, the regulator raised the key rate by 1 percentage point at once, to 8.5%.

"The rate has risen because there are trends associated with heating up inflation, and the Bank of Russia, as a key organization responsible for maintaining macroeconomic stability, was forced to react accordingly," Putin said at a meeting on the development of the construction industry.

During the conversation, the chairman of the board of directors of BTS-Most Group of Companies, Ruslan Baysarov, noted that the increase in the key rate "complicates the implementation of large infrastructure projects." In this regard, according to Baysarov, BTS-Most, together with large Russian banks and private investors, "have developed a mechanism that helps attract private investment for the construction of strategically important facilities." Baysarov turned to the President with a request to instruct the government to work out this option together with the authors of the initiative.