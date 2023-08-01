US envoy claims Russia ready to return to negotiations on grain deal

UNITED NATIONS, August 1. /TASS/. US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Linda Thoma-Greenfield claimed on Tuesday that Russia was ready to resume negotiations on the resumption of the grain transportation deal.

"We have seen indications that they might be interested in returning to discussions. So we will wait to see whether that actually happens," she told reporters during a briefing, devoted to her country’s presidency in the UN Security Council in August.

"We haven't seen any evidence of that yet," the US envoy added.

At the same time, the US diplomat admitted that chances of resuming the deal were slim.

The grain deal ended on July 17. Last week, speaking at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa forum, Putin said that Russia had originally agreed to participate in the deal on the condition that its terms to remove illegitimate obstacles to the supply of grain and fertilizers from Russia to world markets would be observed. But none of these conditions was met. In turn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin noted that the grain deal could be resumed "in a new form," but this requires concrete action on the part of the West.

During his speech at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Forum, Putin announced free grain supplies for Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic, and Eritrea. The Russian leader also said that Moscow would provide free delivery of grain products to consumers. The deliveries are expected to begin within the next three or four months.