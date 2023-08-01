Russia begins issuing e-visas to foreign visitors

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Foreign nationals will be able to acquire a universal electronic single-entry visa for Russia starting from 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

Electronic visas can be issued to the citizens of 55 countries, including European ones. The visa allows to enter Russia for tourist, business, humanitarian and guest trips, the Russian Foreign Ministry explained. The e-visa is single-entry and valid for 16 days.

The foreigners can apply for the e-visa on a special website of the Russian Foreign Ministry (electronic-visa.kdmid.ru) or through a mobile app. To apply for an electronic visa, one will need a passport, medical insurance, a passport photo and a full-face photo. Invitations, hotel reservation data or other documents confirming the purpose of the trip are not required. Visa applications should be submitted no later than four days before the planned date of entry into Russia. The cost of an entry permit for foreigners is approximately $52.

According to the Russian Economic Development Ministry, by the end of 2023 the tourist flow may grow to 10 million people, including thanks to the introduction of e-visa. In 2020, Russia adopted a law allowing foreign citizens of 52 countries to apply for e-visa from 2021. However, the law's implementation was postponed due to the pandemic. In the fall of 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government, the Foreign Ministry, the Interior Ministry, and the Federal Security Service (FSB) to extend the e-visa project to states that were not included in the list of countries unfriendly to Russia.