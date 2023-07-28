Rusal in talks with Nigeria on Alscon plant restart - company

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The Russian aluminum producer Rusal is holding talks with the Nigerian government on the restart of Alscon plant operations, the company told TASS.

"We confirm that we are holding negotiations with the government of Nigeria on the resumption of Alscon plant operations," Rusal said.

Nigeria and Rusal discussed the possibility of reopening aluminum production in the country, representative of the Nigerian government Gabriel Aduda said earlier during the Russia-Africa summit.