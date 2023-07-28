Putin pitches joint effort to African nations for developing project implementation tools

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged African countries to join in a common effort to develop tools for implementing new projects, thus showcasing Moscow’s expertise and financial potential.

"Russia has expertise in developing any type of infrastructure. I would like to stress this - any kind whatsoever. As well [we have] very good expertise and financial resources for resolving these tasks," the Russian head of state said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit, speaking on the theme of fostering cooperation. "We only need to jointly propose and develop tools to resolve these issues that are mutually beneficial and efficient from an economic point of view," the Russian leader added.

The Russian president expressed confidence that "Africa has sufficient resources for developing these tools jointly with its partners, including those from Russia." "As for personnel training, we have a very positive experience of working with talented young people from Africa and I think that this is the most important thing in general because the future of the global economy depends on high technologies and the development of high technologies is simply impossible without specialists," Putin noted. He said that personnel training is "a very important direction for joint work."