Over 50% of Russian exports to Africa in 2024 may include fertilizers, metals, timber

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. According to the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, fertilizers, metals, and lumber would account for more than half of Russian exports to Africa by 2024, Russian First Deputy Minister Vasily Osmakov said.

"Right now, we're rethinking the entire philosophy of supporting non-primary and non-energy exports with a focus on Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. Furthermore, Africa appears to be the most promising direction to us - according to our projections, in 2024, more than half of African exports will be timber, fertilizers, and metals," he stated.

Earlier in March, Osmakov said that Russia could create its own leasing company in Africa.

