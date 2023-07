ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Export supplies of Russian industrial products to Africa can grow by more than 40% as of the end of 2023, First Deputy Minister of Industry Vasily Osmakov said at the Russia-Africa summit.

"Our industrial exports to African can exactly grow by more than 40% as of the year-end," Osmakov said.

Fertilizers, metals and lumber will account for more than a half of Russian exports to Africa, the official said earlier.