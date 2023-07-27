TPDC to discuss exploration, production projects with Gazprom — senior executive

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) is going to have a meeting with Gazprom to discuss exploration and other topics, oil business director of TPDC Mpambika William Chiume told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

"I am scheduled to meet with Gazprom," the executive said.

Exploration, midstream and infrastructure are planned topics for the meeting, Chiume noted. The parties can also discuss processing, a mini LNG plant in Tanzania and probably the oil sector, he added.