Africa may export food products in future — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Africa may not only feed itself but also become an exporter of food products in the future with Russia’s support, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

"In principle, we are confident that with the use of relevant agrarian technologies and proper organization of agricultural production, in the future, Africa will not only be able to feed itself and independently ensure its food security but also become an exporter of various types of food products. And Russia will only support this, I assure you," the Russian leader said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is being held on July 27-28 at the Expoforum venue in St. Petersburg under its traditional rubric: "For peace, security and development."