Russia ready to supply power generating equipment to African countries

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russian companies are ready to supply the required electricity generating equipment to African countries, as well as offer services for the upgrade of power facilities, design, construction and management of hydroelectric power plants and thermal power plants. Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said this in an interview with TASS ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.

"There are many power plants in Africa built with the participation of the Soviet Union. Russian companies are ready to offer services for the upgrade of power facilities of various capacities, for the design, construction and management of hydro-generation facilities and thermal power plants. And, of course, to supply all the necessary power generating equipment," he said.

The minister added that he is counting on the growth of renewable energy projects with the participation of Russia on the African continent.

"As for renewable energy sources, there are also good developments in this area. Our company Unigreen Energy is already building a solar park in South Africa. I hope that the number of such RES projects with Russia’s participation on the African continent will grow," the minister said.

The second Russia-Africa summit, as well as an economic and humanitarian forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation, are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 27 through 28. Like the first summit, the event will be held under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development."