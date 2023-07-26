Russian Energy Ministry considers current oil price undervalued

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. The current oil price does not correspond to the balance of supply and demand, oil is currently undervalued, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with TASS ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.

"The average price of Brent in the first half of the year is $79.7. However, oil is fundamentally undervalued - the current price level does not directly correspond to the balance of supply and demand in the market, but largely depends on speculative factors," he said.

According to the minister, Russian oil is competitive at almost any level of market prices.

"Russian oil remains in demand, it is competitive at almost any level of market prices, and as import substitution accelerates, the efficiency of oil field development will grow," Shulginov said.

