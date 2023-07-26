Russia’s production of fertilizers in 1H up almost 1% compared with same period last year

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia’s production of mineral fertilizers in January-June 2023 recovered and surpassed last year’s level by 0.9% to 12.4 mln tons, the State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported Wednesday.

Meanwhile, June output rose by 10.7% in annual terms to 2.1 mln tons equivalent to 100% of nutritive substances (down by 2.4% compared with May 2023).

The production of potash fertilizers surged by 23% in June year-on-year and gained 3.6% month-on-month to 0.7 mln tons, while 1H output fell by 7% to 3.8 mln tons.

The production of phosphate fertilizers went down by 4.3% last month year-on-year to 0.4 mln tons, while 1H output added 0.9% to 2.2 mln tons. The production of nitrogen fertilizers increased by 8.7% in June year-on-year to 1 mln tons, and by 6.5% in January-June to 6.3 mln tons.

Russia’s ammonia production decreased by 2.7% in the first half of this year to 8.6 mln tons.