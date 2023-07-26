Russian Grain Union puts Russia's real annual harvest potential at 200 mln metric tons

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. An annual grain harvest of 200 mln metric tons is a real possibility in Russia provided enhanced productivity is seen in the agribusiness sector, Russian Grain Union President Arkady Zlochevsky told TASS.

"It would not be a problem for us to yield 200 mln metric tons [per year]," Zlochevsky said.

Russia’s potential wheat yield, based on climatic factors, is 60-70 hundredweights per hectare, the industry expert noted. Altogether, land under grain cultivation in Russia represents 48 mln hectares, while the equivalent figure for the United States is 53 mln hectares, on account of which the US brings in a harvest of 500 mln metric tons per annum. "Yes, corn makes up a big chunk of that figure - 360 mln metric tons - and [the American farm sector] relies on that," Zlochevsky said.

"We are falling behind the curve in terms of [production] technology, and thus it will be very challenging for us to repeat the [previous] bumper harvest. While this [catching up technologically - TASS] takes place, we will come up against issues stemming from dependence on weather conditions," the expert added.