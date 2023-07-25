Russian companies remain stable, successfully overcome difficulties — Putin

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian companies and enterprises remain stable and are able to overcome all problems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"On the whole, our companies, enterprises, and businesses are working confidently, remain stable, and successfully overcome any difficulties that arise," the president stated.

"Moreover, statistics show that it was possible not only to guarantee the stability of the real sector, finance, and services, but also to achieve significant progress in the most important areas of development," he added.

Putin also noted that the Russian economy will continue to grow rapidly in the near future, according to a number of indicators.